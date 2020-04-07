Global  

Jason Whitlock: Blame bad call in NFC championship for Brees not making All-Decade team

Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who was beat out by Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers for the All-Decade rankings.

Whitlock thinks if Drew Brees had an extra Super Bowl title, he would overtake Aaron Rodgers.

Wiley disagrees, and thinks Aaron Rodgers has more star power.

