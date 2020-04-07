Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marcellus Wiley: LeBron James' leadership skills are being exaggerated by Jared Dudley

Marcellus Wiley: LeBron James' leadership skills are being exaggerated by Jared Dudley

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:09s - Published
Marcellus Wiley: LeBron James' leadership skills are being exaggerated by Jared Dudley

Marcellus Wiley: LeBron James' leadership skills are being exaggerated by Jared Dudley

Los Angeles Lakers G Jared Dudley recently said the his teammate LeBron James deserves to win MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo because of his leadership skills.

Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks Dudley is exaggerating a bit and that the award should go to Giannis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.