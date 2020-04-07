Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Quibi review: Who needs this?

Quibi review: Who needs this?

Video Credit: Engadget AOL - Duration: 10:10s - Published
Quibi review: Who needs this?

Quibi review: Who needs this?

We've already seen Disney Plus and Apple TV launch in the past twelve months, and HBO Max will be joining them soon.

But into this crowded streaming landscape has stepped Quibi, a new video streaming service that's putting mobile first.Except we're not sure why.

Despite being founded by heavyweight Hollywood executives, and boasting more than $1.7 billion dollars in funding, we're not sure why Quibi exists.

It's built around short-form (under 10 minute) videos that you can watch on your phone (and ONLY on your phone).

Its selling point is Turnstyle, a technology that no one was asking for, and some shows are fine, but hardly better than what's on Netflix, Hulu, or even YouTube.

So we're left asking, who is this for?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maryataey

mary ataey RT @engadget: Quibi review: Who needs this? https://t.co/ya4ZqJhdXR 1 hour ago

qcs_tr

QCS Tech Reviews #engadget: "Quibi review: Who needs this? https://t.co/FD9cwwQoFh" #tech $tech #technology #technews #news $news #technologynews 16 hours ago

trainleaves

train leaves Quibi review: Who needs this? https://t.co/kiZJzR1i7T #Quibi @engadget 18 hours ago

nezukoprpr

nezukoprpr Quibi review: Who needs this?: https://t.co/qUksbFT3OF Pocketnow's LG V60 Video Review: https://t.co/ocve49KGeE C.S… https://t.co/7bTjcpf11h 19 hours ago

1priority06

Andre Quibi review: Who needs this? https://t.co/XFxhN9XFNn via @YouTube 20 hours ago

KhidKhordi

Cordell. Quibi review: Who needs this? https://t.co/4wGYp1u9jx via @YouTube 1 day ago

engadget

Engadget Quibi review: Who needs this? https://t.co/ya4ZqJhdXR 1 day ago

edwardsdna

Donna Edwards Quibi review: Who needs this? https://t.co/29dGvs0I75 @engadget 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.