Collegeville Italian Bakery Gets Creative To Help Customers Celebrate Easter Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:10s - Published now Vittoria Woodill reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Collegeville Italian Bakery Gets Creative To Help Customers Celebrate Easter MILLIONS OF PEOPLE EASTERNIS NOT GOING TO BE THE SAME ASIN YEARS PAST BUT TORI FOUND ABAKERY TRYING SOME NEW IDEASAND UNTRADITIONAL WAY TO MARKTHE HOLIDAY.REPORTER: DURING THISINCREDIBLY CRAZY TIME MANYBUSINESSES HAVE BEEN FORCETODD GET CREATIVE.AND BECAUSE OF THAT SO MANYPLACES HAVE BEEN COMING UPWITH THE COOLEST ACTIVITIESFOR ALL OF US TO TAKE HOME, INRETURN FOR SHOWING OURSUPPORT.LIKE COLLEGEVILLE COUNTY ANDBAKERY THEY HAVE A SAVORY TAKEHOME KIT YOU AND THE KIDS WILLLOVE AND A SWEET KIT THAT HASEASTER BUNNY STAMP OFAPPROVAL, TAKE A LOOK.OUR GOAL, YOU KNOW, IALWAYS WANTED TO DO SOMETHINGFUN ACCOUNTS ACTIVE AND CAMEOUT WITH OUR PIZZA KIT.YOU GET A FRESH DOUGH BALL.TWO CONTAINERS OF CHEESE.YOU GET THE FLOUR FROM THECOUNT ARE TOP AND DOUGH,CONTAINER OF CORN MEAL WHICHIS OPTIONAL.IT GIVES BODY TO THE CRUST.CONTAINER OF SAUCE.AND IT IS, 16-INCH PIZZA.IT IS JUST SOMETHING FUN FORFAMILY TO DO, SOMETHING FUNFOR THE KIDS TO DO.AGAIN YOU GET TO MAKE IT, BAKEIT, EASE IT TOO GREAT TIME.THAT IS SO DELICIOUS.AND THEN A FEW WEEKS LATER,WE CAME UP WITH IDEA THAT WECALL FOR A CAKE KIT.WE HAVE PUT OUR HEADSTOGETHER, EASTER COMING UP.NEW WE WILL DO SOMETHINGSIMILAR WHICH IS EASTER EGGSHAPE CAKE.EGG SHAPED CAKE, VANILLACAKE, SIX CUP CAKES, THREECHOCOLATE, THREE VANILLA.BASIC CHOCOLATE, VANILLA ICINGAND, OF COURSE, WE HAVE PINK,AND BLUE AND PINK ICING WITH ACOUPLE SPRINKLES.WE'RE AT A TIME OF SURVIVALTIME.ESPECIALLY WE'RE A MOM AND POPSHOP BUSINESS AND WE HAVE TODO WHATEVER IT TAKES TOSURVIVE AND, YOU KNOW, WETHINK IT IS A GREAT IDEA.WE WILL SEE IF THE PUBLICLIKES IT.REPORTER: LIKE IT?THEY LOVED IT.BUT THEY HAVE HAD TROUBLEKEEPING THEM IN STOCK.SO YOU HAD TO TAKE A EASTERKIT YOU BETTER MOVE FAST.I'M VITTORIA WOODILL FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".





You Might Like

Tweets about this Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus Response: Collegeville Italian Bakery Gets Creative To Help Customers Celebrate Easter https://t.co/MUIDdw4H81 13 minutes ago J Jet RT @CBSPhilly: For millions of people, Easter is not going to be the same as years past. But @VittoriaWoodill found a bakery trying some ne… 13 minutes ago CBS Philly For millions of people, Easter is not going to be the same as years past. But @VittoriaWoodill found a bakery tryin… https://t.co/zOupRPTDgR 15 minutes ago