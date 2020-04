COVID-19 testing site in Columbia, open Tuesday and Thursday

NEW COVI━19 TESTING SITEOPENED IN COLUMBIA.

BUT THEREARE A FEW REQUIREMENTS YOUMUST MEET BEFORE GETTINGTESTED.

YOU MUST BE DISPLAYINGSYMPTOMS...YOU HAVE TO GET AREFERRAL FROM A HEALTHCAREPROFESSIONAL AND YOU HAVE TOGO ONLINE TO REGISTER FOR ANAPPOINTMENT.

THE DRIV━THRUSITE IS LOCATED AT THE VEHICLEEMISSIONS INSPECTION CENTER."So one of the advantages ofhaving the emissions testsystem is that people can gothrough a drive thru.

It'already set up so it cuts downon costs on having to buildsomething and get somethingramped up.

Many people becausethey're had to get emissionover time...know where it is"THE SITE IS OPEN FROM 10 AM2 ━ M TUESDAYS AND THURS