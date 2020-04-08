Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 Can be Transmitted Through Talking, Research Finds

COVID-19 Can be Transmitted Through Talking, Research Finds

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:00s - Published
COVID-19 Can be Transmitted Through Talking, Research Finds

COVID-19 Can be Transmitted Through Talking, Research Finds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks and adhere to social distancing to fight the spread of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COVID-19 Can be Transmitted Through Talking, Research Finds

LOT LONGER THAN WE THOUGHT.LOT LONGER THAN WE THOUGHT.FOX FORTY'S LONNY WONGFOX FORTY'S LONNY WONGREPORTS.REPORTS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ellinadear

엘라 RT @nothisanna: Now there's studies saying covid can be transmitted through breathing and talking. We are so fucked. 22 hours ago

nothisanna

remember 09.04.20 Now there's studies saying covid can be transmitted through breathing and talking. We are so fucked. 23 hours ago

EdgarPosteXD

John Lester #OUSTDUTERTENOW #FreeMassTestingNow FACT CHECK: There is no formal study that proves COVID-19 to be airborne. The virus is only transmitted through dro… https://t.co/QeIuuQKw1b 1 day ago

hlogi_LM

Mahlogonolo @Neightar @lulzin_thulzin It is mainly transmitted through droplets when an infected person speaks/sneezes/coughs a… https://t.co/VVKAWRc0ne 2 days ago

Seshalicious

Sesha @IntelligentCan2 @AmarAmarasingam The virus is airborne, so church isn't any safer than the store (even less so, si… https://t.co/yoMUEEXnjs 2 days ago

brystcrz

⅍ ۵ @baeryl Hello! I am a public health student. As of now, there is not enough data to prove that COVID-19 can be tran… https://t.co/gH7ZY02Q7b 3 days ago

KevinOwembi

Kevin Owembi CDC recommends to Americans and everyone on importance of wearing masks course even talking to someone at near clos… https://t.co/TeuiMmo6Rw 4 days ago

tahaheshamhamed

Kawazaki Covid-19 has gone today from an aerosol infection to an airborne disease where it could transmitted through air (ta… https://t.co/KCBV2M6vDP 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.