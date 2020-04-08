LA Mayor Allowing Businesses to Deny Service to Customers Without Face Coverings Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:58s - Published now LA Mayor Allowing Businesses to Deny Service to Customers Without Face Coverings Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is ordering workers at essential businesses to cover their face starting Friday, when they`ll also be able to deny service to customers who don't wear masks. 0

