University design prototype face shield Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published now University design prototype face shield A design team at the University of Hull are using 3D printing to make a prototype of a face mask which can then be rapidly mass produced by the manufacturing sector to help health service staff tackle coronavirus. 0

