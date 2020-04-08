Global  

University design prototype face shield

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
A design team at the University of Hull are using 3D printing to make a prototype of a face mask which can then be rapidly mass produced by the manufacturing sector to help health service staff tackle coronavirus.

