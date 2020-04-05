Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Medical face shield designed by UW-Madison engineers, design firm being made globally

Medical face shield designed by UW-Madison engineers, design firm being made globally

Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Medical face shield designed by UW-Madison engineers, design firm being made globally

Medical face shield designed by UW-Madison engineers, design firm being made globally

A simple bit of ingenuity, inspired by a critical need, is spreading a UW-Madison design for a medical face shield across the globe.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MoonriseBooks

Moonrise Books RT @MIT: A shortage of personal protective equipment for medical professionals has hampered the response to Covid-19. Now, a team from MIT… 4 hours ago

CrisPijuanCasis

Cris Pijuan Casis 🇨🇦 Proudly Wisconsin ❤ #COVID19 https://t.co/hPYHvqa23z 10 hours ago

ayeshakhalidmd

Ayesha Khalid RT @projectmanus: Are you a medical professional/first responder in need of PPE face shields? We can help. Our team at MIT has designed a 1… 12 hours ago

preZBiz

Zach Brandon Another amazing example of #Madison solving world challenges. Thankful for @delve_design and @UWMadison. On behalf… https://t.co/f7OMyrzwl9 13 hours ago

DROPforgood1

DROP for good Designed in-house and produced under our Health Canada Class I Medical Device Establishment License, the DROP Face… https://t.co/rP4gYLmGyL 16 hours ago

michellerachell

michelle Arnold RT @FCN2go: Engineers at USF have designed a face shield that can be made in under a minute for under a dollar. https://t.co/1rDxDEg0ly 20 hours ago

freyjja5

freyjja5 Medical face shield designed by #UWMadison engineers, design firm being made globally #COVID19 https://t.co/M1FL3cREsO 21 hours ago

WISN12News

WISN 12 NEWS Medical face shield designed by UW-Madison engineers, design firm being made globally https://t.co/34JveWJp5Q 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.