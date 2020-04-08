Global  

New Zealand PM praised for calming pressers

New Zealand PM praised for calming pressers

New Zealand PM praised for calming pressers

She's enrolled the Easter bunny as an essential worker, and has earned praise for her calming response to the coronavirus crisis.

This is how New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is communicating about the COVID outbreak.

