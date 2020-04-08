Virtual Kendra Scott fundraiser to benefit Kansas City Autism Training Center

Global  

The two day "Shop for Good Online" event is helping the center continue their mission during the pandemic

PASSOVER.THEY SERVE COMMUNITIES ACROSSTHE KANSAS CITY AREA ALL YEARLONG BOTH SIDES OF THE STATELINE.APRIL IS AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH.MANY LOCAL AUTISM CHARITIES HAVEHAD TO CANCEL OR POSTPONEEVENTS.RETAILER KENDRA SCOTT IS STILLHELPING CHARITIES RAISE MONEYVIRTUALLY.TODAY AND TOMORROW, YOU CAN SHOPFOR GOOD ONLINE.THAT’S THE NAME OF THE PROGRAM.20% OF PROCEEDS FROM PURCHASESMADE ON KENDRASCOTT.COM WILLBENEFIT THE KANSAS CITY AUTISMTRAINING CENTER.YOU HAVE TO USE THE CODEGIVEBACK7116 AT CHECKOUT.




