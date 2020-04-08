Virtual Kendra Scott fundraiser to benefit Kansas City Autism Training Center Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Virtual Kendra Scott fundraiser to benefit Kansas City Autism Training Center The two day "Shop for Good Online" event is helping the center continue their mission during the pandemic 0

APRIL IS AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH.
MANY LOCAL AUTISM CHARITIES HAVE
HAD TO CANCEL OR POSTPONE
EVENTS.
RETAILER KENDRA SCOTT IS STILL
HELPING CHARITIES RAISE MONEY
VIRTUALLY.
TODAY AND TOMORROW, YOU CAN SHOP
FOR GOOD ONLINE.
THAT'S THE NAME OF THE PROGRAM.
20% OF PROCEEDS FROM PURCHASES
MADE ON KENDRASCOTT.COM WILL
BENEFIT THE KANSAS CITY AUTISM
TRAINING CENTER.
YOU HAVE TO USE THE CODE
GIVEBACK7116 AT CHECKOUT.





