Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump’s New Press Secretary’s Troubling Remarks

Trump’s New Press Secretary’s Troubling Remarks

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Trump’s New Press Secretary’s Troubling Remarks

Trump’s New Press Secretary’s Troubling Remarks

Kayleigh McEnany, the latest Trump White House press secretary, has made troubling remarks downplaying the coronavirus pandemic and claiming former President Barack Obama is not from the United States.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sabrina_McDa

Sabrina McDaniel Our new press secretary … Can we get the drunk back? At least, we were able to pay her to shut up! Kayleigh McEna… https://t.co/UUHuiOpq1Z 3 seconds ago

GhostOFMugsy

Stomping On Toyz Trump's New Press Secretary's Troubling Remarks Are Coming Back To Haunt Her https://t.co/DC5WcZbpgV 26 seconds ago

TomWinchester15

2020-VOTE-SMARTER! RT @hazydav: Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's new press secretary, has a troubling history of birtherism -- and she's been spreading coronavirus m… 2 minutes ago

joemnc40

Joe MNC Trump's New Press Secretary's Troubling Remarks Are Coming Back To Haunt Her https://t.co/8N9CZd4j7T 4 minutes ago

rockuntildawn

John Simms Trump's New Press Secretary's Troubling Remarks Are Coming Back To Haunt Her https://t.co/iKD7IToVwO 12 minutes ago

buddy_dek

Buddy Dek Trump's New Press Secretary's Troubling Remarks Are Coming Back To Haunt Her | HuffPost https://t.co/3ZHGlQ50m1 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.