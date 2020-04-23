Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > White House official says new research shows sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus

White House official says new research shows sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:00s - Published
White House official says new research shows sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus

White House official says new research shows sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus

Direct sunlight and high humidity can kill the coronavirus in minutes, according to new research announced on April 24 by a senior U.S. official in a press conference with President Donald Trump.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

White House official says new research shows sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump pitches unproven idea that sunlight, humidity could help fight virus

The White House on Thursday pitched 'emerging' research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast Telegraph


White House: Heat, sunlight cut coronavirus life

A Department of Homeland Security official says sunlight, heat and humidity may speed up the killing...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Keep Meat Processing Plants Open [Video]

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Keep Meat Processing Plants Open

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday invoking the Defense Production Act to keep meat processing plants open, a senior White House official told CBS News.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:53Published
White House official says sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus [Video]

White House official says sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Direct sunlight and high humidity can kill the coronavirus in minutes, according to new research announced on April 24 by a senior U.S. official in a press conference with President..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:44Published