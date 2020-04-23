|
White House official says new research shows sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus
|
Direct sunlight and high humidity can kill the coronavirus in minutes, according to new research announced on April 24 by a senior U.S. official in a press conference with President Donald Trump.
|
White House official says new research shows sunlight, humidity help kill coronavirus
|
|
|
