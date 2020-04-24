Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants

Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants

Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 23) said that researchers should try to apply their findings to coronavirus patients by inserting ultraviolet light or disinfectant into their bodies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants

The coronavirus appears to weaken more quickly when exposed to sunlight, heat and humidity, a U.S. official said at a White House news briefing, in a potential sign that the pandemic could become less contagious in summer months.

"Is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside, or almost a cleaning?" said Trump.

"It would be interesting to check that." U.S. government researchers have determined that the virus survives best indoors and in dry conditions, and loses potency when temperatures and humidity rise - and especially when it is exposed to sunlight, said William Bryan, acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.