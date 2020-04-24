Global  

Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19

Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19

Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19

US President Donald Trump discussed the possible uses of heat, light and disinfectants to treat the coronavirus during his White House briefing.

Trump welcomed that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered if they could be injected into people.

Watch the full video for all the details.

