Doctors research drug in Pepcid that possibly helps COVID-19

ANDSOMA.COULD A MEDICINE AT YOUR LOCALDRUG STORE HELP FIGHT THECORONAVIRUS?

DOCTORS ARE TRYINGTO FIGURE IT OUT NOW.RESEARCHERS IN NEW YORK CITY ARESTUDYING THE ACTIVE INGREDIENTIN PEPCID, CALLED FAMOTIDINE.IT’S BECAUSE OF SOMETHINGCHINESE DOCTORS NOTICED -- SICKPATIENTS TAKING IT HAD A BETTEROUTCOME.NOW DOCTORS AT NORTHWELL HEALTHARE TRYING IT OUT IN A CLINICALTRIAL.

THEY EXPECT PRELIMINARYRESULTS IN A FEW WEEKS.

THEY SAYSOMETIMES A MEDICATION CAN HELPWITH MORE THAN JUST THE PROBLEMIT WAS INTENDED TO HELP.Dr. Kevin Tracey: "There aremany examples in the history ofmedicine where a drug that wasdesigned for one purpose turnsout to have an effect in anotherdisease."BUT HE SAYS THIS DOESN’T MEANYOU NEED TO RUSH OUT AND BUYSOME.THE PATIENTS ARE