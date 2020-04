Common Heartburn Drug Tested As Possible COVID-19 Treatment Option Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:33s - Published now Common Heartburn Drug Tested As Possible COVID-19 Treatment Option Preliminary results of the clinical trial of famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, could come out in the next few weeks, said Dr. Kevin Tracey, president of Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, which runs 23 hospitals in the New York City area. 0

