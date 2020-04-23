Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. says he was removed for COVID-19 treatment pushback

Dr. says he was removed for COVID-19 treatment pushback

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Dr. says he was removed for COVID-19 treatment pushback

Dr. says he was removed for COVID-19 treatment pushback

The ousted director of a key U.S. agency charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday said he was dismissed because he called for careful vetting of a treatment frequently touted by President Donald Trump.

Gavino Garay has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dr. says he was removed for COVID-19 treatment pushback

A top doctor overseeing the U.S. agency charged with developing vaccines and therapies says he was removed for pushing back on the Trump administration's promotion of an anti-malaria drug as a possible treatment of the coronavirus.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "A drug called chloroquine..." Dr. Rick Bright said in a statement that he was replaced as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and reassigned to a new role because he resisted efforts to push hydroxychloroquine and the related chloroquine as cures for COVID-19 (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "I've never heard of him." At the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday night, Trump declined to weigh in on whether Bright had been pushed out: (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "When did this happen?

May be he was, maybe he wasn't." Bright made the statement via law firm, Katz, Marshall & Banks, known for representing whistleblowers.

Bright said the government tried to push the medications without scientific "merit" adding quote: "While I am prepared to look at all options and to think 'outside the box' for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public." Trump has repeatedly promoted chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as game changing treatments for COVID-19, even though doctors said the drugs' effectiveness were unproven and further tests were required.

In fact, according to an analysis that has been submitted for expert review, the drug provided no benefit and posed a potentially higher risk of death for patients at U.S. veterans hospitals.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Phillip70856934

Phillip Morris RT @CBSNews: HHS ousts vaccine expert who pushed back on COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/xkuJIEH61i https://t.co/EQiEMTWDoz 20 seconds ago

AfriendInHR

Afriend InHR RT @saraecook: Full statement from Dr. Bright & his attorneys. Bright says he was removed as BARDA Dir & transferred to NIH for pressing th… 1 minute ago

GoAngelo

Angelo Carusone RT @mmfa: Facebook said that it removed events violating stay-at-home orders. That's simply not true. https://t.co/WQmO8scJae 2 minutes ago

MaestraMex

Silvia Saucedo RT @CBSEveningNews: DEVELOPING: The official leading the government’s search for a COVID-19 vaccine says he was removed from his post after… 2 minutes ago

NicoH715

#TeamHellion/Helicon RT @NorahODonnell: DEVELOPING: The top official leading the government’s race to a vaccine says he was removed from his job after pressing… 5 minutes ago

ohhkaygo

Kayla Gogarty RT @AlKapDC: Facebook said it removed events violating stay-at-home orders in California, New Jersey, & Nebraska, but Facebook events & so… 7 minutes ago

Marine1JPN

Richard D. Dudley Doctor says he was removed from federal post after opposing Trump's plan to fund unproven drugs, including hydroxyc… https://t.co/8u7yBaQB9q 7 minutes ago

redhunky

Александр Славянинов RT @ASBreakingNews: A doctor who oversaw a federal agency charged with developing a coronavirus vaccine says he was removed from his job fo… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.