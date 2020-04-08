Coronavirus: Sweden stands firm over its controversial COVID-19 approach Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:51s - Published 6 hours ago Coronavirus: Sweden stands firm over its controversial COVID-19 approach Sweden has come under fire for not putting everyone on coronavirus lockdown but public health chiefs are standing firm.View on euronews 0

