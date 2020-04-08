Twitter turns movie titles into quarantine editions, and the results are hilarious

As millions continue to quarantine themselves amid a global health crisis, late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon decided to have some fun with his fans.

Fallon took to Twitter to ask his nearly 52 million followers to turn classic film titles into quarantine editions.

“It’s time for Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags!

Change the title of a movie to make it fit with quarantining, and tag it with #QuarantineAMovie.

Could be on the show!”.

The challenge resulted in some hilarious titles.

Check out some of our favorites, along with the original film titles in parentheses.

1.

“To All the Places I Went Before Quarantine” (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”).

2.

“Ferris Bueller’s Month Off” (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”).

3.

“How to Lose Your Mind in 10 Days” (“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”).

4.

“The Devil Wears Pajamas” (“The Devil Wears Prada”).

5.

“Good Will Toilet Paper Hunting” (“Good Will Hunting”).

6.

”Harold & Kumar Don’t Go to White Castle” (“Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”).

7.

“Honey, I Killed the Kids” (“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”)