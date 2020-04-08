5 Restaurants Offering Easter Dinner Delivery 1.

Cracker Barrel This restaurant is offering a "heat and serve" meal for 10 people for pick-up or delivery.

The dinner includes a spiral-sliced ham, hashbrown casserole, rolls, three sides and two pies.

Just give them 24-hour notice.

2.

Bob Evans Their Easter Farmhouse Feast serves 10 people.

It includes hickory-smoked ham, slow-roasted turkey, sides, pies and more.

3.

Cheesecake Factory The Cheesecake Factory will be open for take-out and delivery.

Order more than $30 of food and a slice of cheesecake and get another free slice of cheesecake with the code FREESLICE.

4.

Olive Garden If you're okay with going Italian for Easter, Olive Garden has the goods.

Pick up a family-style meal that includes an entree, soup, salad and breadsticks.

5.

Boston Market Boston Market is offering "heat and serve" meals for pick up and delivery.

The 12-person meal includes spiral-sliced ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, apple pie, cinnamon apples and rolls.