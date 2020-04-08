Global  

Iliza Shlesinger's 10-Minute Stage-Ready Makeup Routine

Video Credit: Allure - Duration: 11:11s - Published
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger shows use how to pull off her stage-ready look in 10 minutes.

Our hilarious fav takes us through every step of how she prepares for a show including, her Gua Sha technique, her favorite consolidated makeup sets, and how she enhances her eyeshadow for audiences (even the ones in the nosebleed seats).

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show is now available globally on Netflix.

shares
 

