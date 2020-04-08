How to up-funk your video call look with Netflix's 'House Doctor' Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 02:07s - Published 2 weeks ago How to up-funk your video call look with Netflix's 'House Doctor' As the world engages in more video conferencing, Tracey Metro — an NYC interior designer and host of Netflix's "House Doctor" — is here to help. Find out how to transform your homely home décor into a #BombAssBackground. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend How to up-funk your video call look with Netflix's 'House Doctor' We are all quarantined and working from homeand Zooming our meetings.Allow me to help you have a bomb ass backgroundand I'm doing it for free.(upbeat music)I you happen to recognize me,it might be from my TV show, "House Doctor."Are you seriously trying to sell this?This is crazy.I was watching Anderson Cooper and he's interviewingMark Cuban and I turn to my husband and I said,Mark Cuban's office is a hot mess.I felt like I looked up his skirtand it was not prettyand I said to myself, you can help peoplemake their background say the most about them.The next day I said, let me look at my own backgroundsand I thought my God, mine is a hot mess.So I edited, edited, edited,put it up on Instagram.Look at my background, look what it says about me.Let me walk you through.Five minutes later, somebody messaged me and said,"I would love if you did me a bomb ass background."and the messages haven't stopped since.People find me on Facebook or Instagram.What I ask people to do is take a pictureof themselves, like a selfie for what the veiwers see.Then I ask them to take pictures of all four wallsof the room in which they shoot.Hi Allie, the wall I want to do this onis actually where that mirror is.And I say okay, get rid of the booze.Moving the booze.You're my hands.Can you put that orchid to your right?Your background should be interestingwithout being too distracting.Will you get rid of the candle behind you on your right?Can you push the camera towards the wallwith the piece of art on it?Okay, good.Takes 15 to 20 minutes.Can you move the chair to your right?Is that piece of art heavy?Can I ask you to take it down?Better, I'd love to not see the crack.I know that this is a leaf on the tablebut I'd rather not see that.That's it, it's really pretty.I can't wait to show off my new background.Remember, look into the cameraand see what other people are seeing.Do you like what it is?





