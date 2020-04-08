Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Sony Unveils PS5 Controller Design With the highly-anticipated console scheduled to be released during the holiday season of this year, Sony has now revealed what the controller for the PlayStation 5 will look like.

Via PlayStation blog Sony added that they have looked into how to “maintain a strong battery life” while also lessening “the weight of the controller as much as possible as new features were added." The controller will also feature a built-in microphone so that players can quickly talk while gaming without needing a headset.

But Sony says “if you are planning to chat for a longer period, it’s good to have that headset handy."

