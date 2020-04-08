Sony Unveils
PS5 Controller Design With the highly-anticipated console scheduled to be
released during the holiday season of this year, Sony has now revealed what
the controller for the
PlayStation 5 will look like.
Via PlayStation blog Sony added that they have looked into
how to “maintain a strong battery life” while also lessening “the weight of the controller as
much as possible as new features were added." The controller will also feature a built-in
microphone so that players can quickly talk
while gaming without needing a headset.
But Sony says “if you are planning to chat for a
longer period, it’s good to have that headset handy."