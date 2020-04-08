Midmorning With Aundrea - April 8, 2020 (Part 1)

That will do i in the grocery store, folks have more than their shopping list.

Now, a mask and gloves are just as common as a shopping cart.

These are good safety precautions, but it's all too easy to cross contaminate your food and personal items. our stephanie poole has a couple of tips about what you should do out in public.

" i wear gloves an a mask to protect myself from others."

Meredith andrews, like many others, has a plan to keep germs away while shopping.

" i roll the glove off and put them in a old walmart bag so i don't contaminate the stuff in my car as much as possible.

I left my purse, my phone, all i took in was my keys and debit card.

" andrews says she tries to use this routine each time she's out in town.

But sometimes it can be easy to forget those safe practices.

" i didn't chang them but as i walked back to my car i said 'i do touch my door handle, do i take them off now or not, when do i get the wipes.

I think i'll take them off and then wipe of the door handles really quick."

Courtney nickels is a nurse practioner for state urgent care in starkville.

She says glove use, removal, and disposal is a growing issue.

"they're puttin them on, their going grocery shopping touching everything in the store.

They'll check their phone to see if they have any messages or phone calls.

Then they're getting back in their cars and touching everything they had in their cart."

Nickels says that's when you're at a higher risk of contacting covid- 19.

" it spreads lik wildfire.

It's like putting gas on a fire.

If you have a pair of gloves on you want to make sure you are careful not to go underneath them with a dirty hand.

So you'll grab them like this to remove one and then go underneath with a clean finger to remove the other."

After you take gloves or a mask off, throw it away in the trash can and not in the parking lot.

"you gotta thin about everybody, not just yourself and your family.

It's important to think about yourself and your community and what you might be doing if you're not trashing stuff that might be contaminated."

With so much uncertainty in the world right now, you might be experiencing more stress and anxiety than usual.

Cnet's kara tsuboi reports on some ways technology can help calm the mind and body in the midst of the chaos.

In the midst of a cris, there are a few dos and don'ts to maintain some inner peace.

For example, manage and limit your time on the internet.

Social media sites, especially, are known for spreading fear, rumors and bad information.

Also, try to restrict your news exposure to just a couple of times a day, especially if constant updates give you anxiety.

A little bit of exercise is always good for the body and soul.

Check your favorite local studio's website to see if they're offering yoga, barre, cross-training or even stretching classes online.

Or, a lot of major corporate studios like corepower yoga, planet fitness, barry's bootcamp and even nike have free classes on their websites, apps or social media pages.

If you're having trouble drifting off to sleep, try a sleep and meditation app like calm or headspace.

Calm offers hundreds of sleep and meditation videos and stories, peaceful images for your desktop and even background sounds that are, well, calming.

Headspace offers no toilet paper.

No problem.

Two california brothers have started an app that could help you locate products that you need.

It uses a concept called crowd sourcing.

For example, if you go to the store and notice the staff is restocking hand soap, you go to this app and share that information.

Here's how it works.

Trevor: it's being used, it's being used all throughout the country.

Just like you - trevor violette has had a hard time finding pretty much áanything at the store.

Sot: trevor violette "we're seein things are running off the shelves, can't find toilet paper or hand sanitizer or whatever."

That's what got him and his brother áchris thinking - why not make it easier for áeveryone to find the basics.

Chris is a web developer - and together - they came up with á quarantin-ioá - a crowdsourcing website.

Sot: chris violette there were definitely some hurdles to overcome and challenges to figure out you know how to pass the data around in different places, how to collaborate.

Sot: trevor violette and you can click a drop down and you can see what there is for groceries and what there is for household items. looks simple enough - and considering the photographer shooting this story need toilet paper - he decided to play his part.

You go to the store - you see which high demand items they have ... like eggs - milk - disinfectant wipes - and report it.

Sot: trevor violette " it's about bein generous with your community and taking the extra 15 seconds to say yes this item is here."

It's all a struggle in this new norm - but trevor hopes limiting how many stores you run to to find the basics - will help curb the spread.

Sot: trevor violette " to make it plai and simple we just want to help people.

Both of us grew up in a family of giving and caring for others and really wanting to help the community in any way we can."

Cbs-affiliate wjtv will be hosting a coronavirus town hall with governor tate reeves and state health officer dr. thomas dobbs.

The event will air thursday, april 9, from 7:00 p.m.

To 8:00 p.m.

Gov.

Reeves and dr. dobbs will be answering questions from residents.

A song may soothe or bring happiness.

We'll fade out we're seeing many creative ideas when it comes to keeping entertained while we stay at home during this outbreak.

But one man is taking it to knew heights with his voice.

Scott martin explains.

Nats a gift.

Raw talent.

Whatever you want to call it..tyson cunningham has it and we can't get enough.

Nats of him singning... "it's tough for lot of people.

I know a lot of people are anxious.

People losing jobs, people getting sick.

It's just a lot of chaos."

Using an app called acapella, cunningham is bring people online sounds from the heart that has every ear tuning in.

"it's never abou me.

I never want people "oh he' awesome."

Yea that's cool but in the grand scheme of things i want people to see life as worship."

Cunningham is a worship leader at crosspoint church.

He's using the gift of his voice that he hopes reaches deeper than just noise.

"it's such a amazing thing.

If we can use our gifts to, use our talents, use our ability, to shed light, shed hope and just try to make the most of what god has put in front of us."

From the melody to the harmony..cunningh am hopes every note helps soothe our souls.

"i hope that peopl will get just a glimpse of a reminder that there is hope at the end of the tunnel."

End with nats... here we go.

It's time for beth and whitney and our morning workout when we we hope you've been following along with us each morning as beth jeffers and whitney brown keep us moving at home.

Here's our latest exercise routine.

Beth jeffers: hi, welcome to get fit.

I'm beth jeffers, and i'm joined here with whitney brown.

Whitney brown: hello.

Beth jeffers: we're bringing you another workout for you to do at home.

The first ones that we did were basically for all ages.

Whitney brown: right.

Beth jeffers: this one's a little more intense, but you can gear it down if you need to.

This is a metabolic strength workout, we're going to go two to four rounds depending on your fitness level, and you're going to go 10 to 12 repetions.

Whitney brown: all right.

Beth jeffers: obviously, you're going to warm up before you do this by movement of some type and some stretching, but let's get right into it.

Whitney, your first exercises, there would be eight of them, forward lunge with the rotation.

Whitney brown: okay.

Beth jeffers: obviously she's going to do 10 to 12, 10 to 15 on each side.

Exercise number two is a dead lift with an overhead press.

Nice soft knees, clean it up and press overhead.

Very good.

The next exercise, number three, is going to be a reverse lunge with a bicep curl, sinking straight down.

Good.

Exercise four, you're halfway there, is a squat with a heel raise.

Squat, go into a heel raise, if that's odd for you just do the squat, no problem.

Okay.

Beth jeffers: the next one will be a single arm tricep kickback, and if you want it to be more metabolic, you can add that touch, or you can just stay in a tricep kickback.

Your call, your call.

Okay.

The next one will be a pushup.

You can be on your knees or not, and a rotation.

Push up and rotation.

Notice she rotates her feet.

She's pretty strong isn't she.

Push up and rotation.

Obviously you'll go to each side for sure.

Okay, the next one will be a split squat, which a split squad is basically a lunge position and a row.

Drop, good.

Now if you want to make it more metabolic, you add the movement with it.

Beth jeffers: okay, finally is an inchworm, which you could do on your knees or you could do on your hands.

You walk out, and walk in.

Lower level, walk out, and walk in.

Eight exercises, and what you will do.

How was that?

Whitney brown: i'm kind of winded.

I'm not going to lie to you.

Beth jeffers: okay, so you can stay winded, it's metabolic, keeping your heart rate pumping.

Okay.

You're going to do two to four rounds, 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Whitney brown: mm-hmm .

All you need is two weights and your body- beth jeffers: that's right.

Whitney brown: - and you can get it done quick.

Beth jeffers: workout with us in the next few weeks.

Thanks.

Stay safe.

See you next time.

Some good news in local sports for those in the calhoun city area.

Wcbi sports director tom eble visits with the new head coach.

Here's another look - in case you missed it.

"now that you'r the head coach of your alma mater, what is what's the feeling like around that?

How, what does that mean to you?

You know it means a lot.

Really, you know, i'm just blessed to have this opportunity, you know, to come home and take over a program.

That means a lot to me.

You know, it's a lot of tradition.

A lot of pride, you know, comes along with calhoun city football.

You were an assistant coach with calhoun city for the past two years coaching under perry lyles and chad white, what are some of the things that you learn from them that you hope to emulate as a head coach and continue the tradition of calhoun city?

You know, i learned a lot from both of those guys.

One thing is hard work you know, nothing beats hard work.

Yeah, be willing to roll up the sleeves and no show up every day and just go to work.

And you know that right there you know, it takes care of yourself.

Our mindset is reload know, the expectations, you know, never changed around here and we always take pride in complaining, you know, after thanksgiving so, you know, we just got to be ready won't get that opportunity to step on the field, you know and be ready to go to work.

You spent the past two years at calhoun city, but this wasn't your first stop.

As a assistant coach, you've been able to be a part of some pretty successful staffs.

I was wondering if you could talk about maybe your experience in some of the other places you've been to get to this point?

Yes.

Oh, my first two years was in south panola.

I worked a year on the coach lance pogue that second year i was on the coach ricky wodds.

I was able to learn a lot from the both of those guys both you know, very successful coaches.

So you know, it was it was a great experience.

I'm having the pleasure to work under those guys.

Just as someone who's been around football your entire life.

Are you is it almost like a chomping at the bit feeling to get back out there and get on a prac get on the field and practice and get to get hands on with the guys that you what's maybe what's being even the toughest part for you through this.

I guess you'd call it a lockout.

Yeah, well, you know, my mind said there's no such thing as an offseason.

So having to sit there and wait, you know, can't work out, you know, you can't meet with the guys and stuff it is it's a bit frustrating.

Um, the good thing about it everyone in the state is dealing with it.

So, you know, it's not like anyone's getting an advantage on someone else.

So, you know, that's the only good thing about it.

And you know, at times, you can take advantage of opportunities like discounts, you can, you know, do things around the house and you know, take advantage of the opportunity.

Spend more time with your family."

Your friends - may have been hiding their light under a bushel.

Not anymore.

Those stories ahead