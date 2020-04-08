Kanye West and Mariah Carey to Appear at Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Service Osteen’s Houston-based Lakewood Church will host its “Hope is Alive” Easter service on Sunday.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry will also participate in the service.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña will record prayers for the city.

Church officials have said that the special will be pre-recorded on Friday.

The service will stream online, as many places of worship have closed due to the current pandemic.