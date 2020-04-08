Kanye West and Mariah Carey
to Appear at Joel Osteen’s
Virtual Easter Service Osteen’s Houston-based
Lakewood Church will host
its “Hope is Alive” Easter
service on Sunday.
Filmmaker Tyler Perry
will also participate
in the service.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo
and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña
will record prayers for the city.
Church officials have said that the
special will be pre-recorded on Friday.
The service will stream online, as
many places of worship have closed
due to the current pandemic.