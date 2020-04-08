Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Paul Stanley wishes dad happy 100th birthday

Paul Stanley wishes dad happy 100th birthday

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Paul Stanley wishes dad happy 100th birthday

Paul Stanley wishes dad happy 100th birthday

Paul Stanley paid tribute to his "awesome" dad on his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

The KISS frontman was sad that he couldn't mark William Eisen's century of life in person due to the social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of coronavirus but the 68-year-old rocker urged his fans to send happy birthday messages to his father instead.

In identical Twitter and Instagram posts, he wrote alongside a phoo of the two of them together: MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY!

He Is An AWESOME Man And I Am So Proud To Be His Son.

We Can't Be Together Since It's Not Safe.

I Love Him Dearly And Am Asking EVERYONE PLEASE WISH HIM HAPPY BIRTHDAY ON THIS MILESTONE.

Thank You.

Among the thousands of fans to send birthday messages to William was magician Criss Angel, who used his post to also praise the 'Crazy Crazy Nights' hitmaker.

He wrote: He wrote: A few weeks ago, Paul promised to share his songwriting process with fans as he was going "a little bit crazy" self-isolating at home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Paul Stanley wishes dad happy 100th birthday - Paul Stanley paid tribute to his "awesome" dad on his 100th birthday… https://t.co/Pal5R8Ae01 4 minutes ago

alison_mannion

Alison Mannion @PaulStanleyLive A BIG HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🥳🎉🎁🎂🎈🌈 Paul Stanley’s dad. Hope you’ve had a lovely day on your 101st birthda… https://t.co/hW7QuGDjkZ 23 hours ago

DiabolikAtaly

Ataly de Diego Happy 100th Birthday Mr. Paul Stanley's dad!! Big hug and the best wishes for you from Chile!! https://t.co/4e6H9DniF0 1 day ago

AlyssaT98073002

Alyssa Thompson @PaulStanleyLive Happy 100th birthday Paul Stanley's father. May you be blessed with many birthday wishes and have… https://t.co/X2Zy2XrRyD 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.