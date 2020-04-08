Paul Stanley wishes dad happy 100th birthday

Paul Stanley paid tribute to his "awesome" dad on his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

The KISS frontman was sad that he couldn't mark William Eisen's century of life in person due to the social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of coronavirus but the 68-year-old rocker urged his fans to send happy birthday messages to his father instead.

In identical Twitter and Instagram posts, he wrote alongside a phoo of the two of them together: MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY!

He Is An AWESOME Man And I Am So Proud To Be His Son.

We Can't Be Together Since It's Not Safe.

I Love Him Dearly And Am Asking EVERYONE PLEASE WISH HIM HAPPY BIRTHDAY ON THIS MILESTONE.

Thank You.

Among the thousands of fans to send birthday messages to William was magician Criss Angel, who used his post to also praise the 'Crazy Crazy Nights' hitmaker.

He wrote: A few weeks ago, Paul promised to share his songwriting process with fans as he was going "a little bit crazy" self-isolating at home.