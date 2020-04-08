Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anonymous social media accounts encouraging Zoom hijacks

Anonymous social media accounts encouraging Zoom hijacks

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Anonymous social media accounts encouraging Zoom hijacks

Anonymous social media accounts encouraging Zoom hijacks

Anonymous social media accounts encouraging Zoom hijacks The video conference app has been hit by a wave of online harassment - known as 'Zoomraiding' or 'Zoombombing' - with people disrupting a call with inappropriate or unexpected content.

After the Newy York Times reported that 153 Instagram accounts had been created for this purpose, the Facebook-owned platform was in the process of removing certain profiles and hashtags.

The accounts in question ask users to share Zoom meeting codes to allow them to rain password protected video conferences.

According to report, religious services, classes and even Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have all been hijacked.

The FBI has warned the public about the practice, and given advice on how to keep their conferences private.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pausetothink1

Brightlight @Sethrogen Disgusting. This is the world forgetting and social media going completely unchecked. All these anonymou… https://t.co/7zJVRD5USf 4 hours ago

abhicoolpal

abhi RT @Neurophysik: Ah the thousands who physically work and live in the UAE but work under anonymous accounts on social media to behave like… 5 hours ago

andlibsh

shahid parwez RT @rohini_sgh: Almost every man wants attention from women. But some don’t bother to work on their intelligence, personality and world vie… 6 hours ago

yhmdtwit

Yhmd RT @ChinaDaily: #Opinion: One story relied on back-of-the-napkin estimates of cremations in Wuhan from anonymous social media accounts. You… 8 hours ago

Neurophysik

Dr Sumaiya Shaikh Ah the thousands who physically work and live in the UAE but work under anonymous accounts on social media to behav… https://t.co/NrJraQ5Am5 13 hours ago

xLittleMissC

🇯🇲 I think a lot of “anonymous” accounts on social media underestimate how much personal information they dribble out… https://t.co/TSwtvFkRgm 16 hours ago