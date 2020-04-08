Anonymous social media accounts encouraging Zoom hijacks The video conference app has been hit by a wave of online harassment - known as 'Zoomraiding' or 'Zoombombing' - with people disrupting a call with inappropriate or unexpected content.

After the Newy York Times reported that 153 Instagram accounts had been created for this purpose, the Facebook-owned platform was in the process of removing certain profiles and hashtags.

The accounts in question ask users to share Zoom meeting codes to allow them to rain password protected video conferences.

According to report, religious services, classes and even Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have all been hijacked.

The FBI has warned the public about the practice, and given advice on how to keep their conferences private.