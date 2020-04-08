WHO head dismisses suggestions he's too close to China

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
WHO Director General has dismissed suggestions that his agency was too close to China after criticism by U.S.President Donald Trump.

Edward Baran reports.

The head of the World Health Organisation defended the agency's handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the WHO and suggested Washington could review the hundreds of millions of dollars funding it provides it.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a halt to what he called the politicization of the crisis (SOUNDBITE) (English) WHO DIRECTOR GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING: "The focus of all political parties should be to save their people.

Please don't politicise the virus." Trump has also suggested that the WHO was China-centric.

Tedros also responded to that.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WHO DIRECTOR GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING: "We are close to every nation.

We are colour blind." The WHO head added the UN agency would conduct its usual assessment of its performance after the emergency to draw lessons on its strengths and weaknesses.




