US Nurses Caring For COVID-19 Patients Can't Get Tested Themselves

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
It's been more than a month since the novel coronavirus COVID-19 reached pandemic levels in the US.

Now, a persistent shortage of tests mean that health workers are treating patients when they themselves are showing mild symptoms of COVID-19.

In New York City, an ICU nurse treated patients for three days after displaying symptoms of COVID-19 .

However, she couldn’t get a test from her hospital.

In Georgia, a nurse was denied a test after treating an infected patient who died.

In Michigan, one of the few hospital systems conducting widespread staff testing found that more than 700 workers were infected.

That's more than a quarter of those who were tested.

