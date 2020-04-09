Global  

Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Clinton Impeachment, Dies At 70

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

