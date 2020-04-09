Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Clinton Impeachment, Dies At 70 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published now Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Clinton Impeachment, Dies At 70 Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70. 0

