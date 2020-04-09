Officials: Antibody testing could be game-changer in fight against COVID-19

Global  

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:52s
If you want to find out if you are possibly immune to the coronavirus, an antibody test may give you an answer.

Health officials say it could be a game-changer in the fight against the virus, and it's now being done in Southeastern Wisconsin.

NEW TONIGHT -- IF YOU WANT TOFIND OUT IF YOU ARE POSSIBLYIMMUNE TO THE CORONAVIRUS -THERE IS A TEST THAT MAY GIVEYOU AN ANSWER.LAUREN LINDERTELLS US ABOUT THE TEST THAT'SBEING DONE HERE IN SOUTHEASTWISCONSIN."This test could be agame-changer in the fightagainst the coronavirus andARCPoint Labs is nowconducting it here inBrookfield."( Well the firststep we're going to do is justto clean the finger with analcohol prep.

ALAN WEDAL (())OF ARCPOINT LABS SHOWS ME HOWEASY IT IS TO DETERMINE IF YOUMAY BE IMMUNE TO THECORONAVIRUS..

WITH A SIMPLEFINGERPRICK BLOOD TEST - HECAN DETERMINE IF YOU'VE HADTHE CORONAVIRUS OR WEREEXPOSED AND NOW ARE HEALTHYWITH THE ANTIBODIES FOR THEDISEASE..

Having theantibodies especially the iggtells you that your body ishas developed the fightingmechanism to fight off thecoronavirus.

( IT JUST TAKES10 MINUTES TO GET THERESULTS..

( Think of it like apregnancy test, there will belines that will be displayedon there.

( WHILE MANY HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY IF YOU HAVE THEANTIBODIES - IT'S UNLIKELYYOU'LL GET SYMPTOMS OF THEVIRUS AGAIN -- MORE RESEARCHNEEDS TO BE Because the FDAhas not been providingoversight of these particulartests as they hit the market,we really do not have any ideahow they will perform.

ANDOFFICIALS WANT TO MAKE ITCLEAR - THE TEST IS NOT THESAME AS THE ONE TO DETERMINEIF YOU CURRENTLY HAVE COVID-19..

THE OWNER OF SNAPLOGISTICS..

A TRUCKING COMPANYTHAT DELIVERS SUPPLIES TOMANUFACTURERS AND HOSPITALSSAYS THE VIRUS HAS CHANGEDTHEIR WORKFLOW..

NOW 30 OF HISEMPLOYEES WILL BE GETTINGTESTED ON THURSDAY..maybe help ease their mind ifthey've had it, if they'vebeen exposed to it."Right nowthe lab is only testingemployees from essentialbusinesses and those who areconcerned by appointment.

InBrookfield, Lauren Linder,TMJ4 New




