Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Run, Leaving Bay Area Supporters In Tough Spot

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Run, Leaving Bay Area Supporters In Tough Spot

Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Run, Leaving Bay Area Supporters In Tough Spot

Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign came to an end Wednesday as the Vermont senator announced he was withdrawing from the race, leaving many of his supporters in the Bay Area in a tough spot.

John Ramos reports.

(4-8-2020)

