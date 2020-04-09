Coronavirus Update: Quarantine Putting Strain On Relationships, Marriages Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:44s - Published 1 day ago Coronavirus Update: Quarantine Putting Strain On Relationships, Marriages Living in a locked-down world seems to be bringing out the best and worst in our relationships, including a lasting impact on marriages; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. 0

