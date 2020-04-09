Manchester sports stars' 'Stay Home' message Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:33s - Published now Manchester sports stars' 'Stay Home' message Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Manchester City and England women captain Steph Houghton have teamed up with other sporting stars from the city to appeal to people to stay indoors this Easter weekend. 0

