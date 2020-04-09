Global  

Coronavirus, racism and solidarity, before and after Italy's lockdown

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 06:36s - Published
Meet Sonia Zhou who runs a popular Chinese restaurant in Rome's Chinatown.

She has been forced to shut up shop, in part, due to people avoiding the area after the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has seen increased incidences of anti-Chinese racism but also much-needed acts of solidarity as it goes into national lockdown.

