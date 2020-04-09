Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DEO launches mobile-friendly site to apply for reemployment assistance

DEO launches mobile-friendly site to apply for reemployment assistance

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:33s - Published
DEO launches mobile-friendly site to apply for reemployment assistance

DEO launches mobile-friendly site to apply for reemployment assistance

The announcement comes as Floridians aired their frustrations in getting unemployment benefits.

Many, especially in South Florida, turned to paper applications after struggling to apply online through DEO's old pages.

Story: https://bit.ly/2RlULfq

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.