Watch a 74,000-seat stadium turn into a field hospital

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the national stadium of Wales, is set to become a field hospital as the UK fights to cope with the demand for hospital beds during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday (April 9) medical equipment and beds were delivered to the stadium - home of the Welsh international rugby union team - which is aiming to admit its first patient on Sunday (April 12).

The hospital is being given the Welsh name "Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig" which means Dragon's Heart Hospital, and will have 2,000 beds employing a team of 650 medical workers.

Total UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a daily record of 938 to 7,097 as of 1600 GMT on April 7, health officials said on Wednesday.




