Watch a 74,000-seat stadium turn into a field hospital

On Thursday (April 9) medical equipment and beds were delivered to the stadium - home of the Welsh international rugby union team - which is aiming to admit its first patient on Sunday (April 12).

The hospital is being given the Welsh name "Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig" which means Dragon's Heart Hospital, and will have 2,000 beds employing a team of 650 medical workers.

Total UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a daily record of 938 to 7,097 as of 1600 GMT on April 7, health officials said on Wednesday.