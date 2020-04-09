Debenhams enters administration with 22,000 jobs at risk Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 17 hours ago Debenhams enters administration with 22,000 jobs at risk Department store chain Debenhams has confirmed it has formally entered administration. The firm has appointed administrators from the FRP Advisory to oversee the process, after announcing it had filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators on Monday. 0

