Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actors in lockdown perform Shakespeare to cheer up neighbours

Actors in lockdown perform Shakespeare to cheer up neighbours

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Actors in lockdown perform Shakespeare to cheer up neighbours

Actors in lockdown perform Shakespeare to cheer up neighbours

Quarantined actors performed Romeo and Juliet from their windows to cheer up their neighbours during coronavirus lockdown.

Actors Ché Walker and Ruth Gibson played the star-crossed lovers in the balcony scene to a socially-distanced crowd of their neighbours, including frontline workers, on their North London street.

Resident and NHS doctor Adolpho Bronstein even played an instrumental on his flute from a window opposite.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.