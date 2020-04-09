Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Welsh man creates laser show to say thank you to the NHS

Welsh man creates laser show to say thank you to the NHS

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:03s - Published
Welsh man creates laser show to say thank you to the NHS

Welsh man creates laser show to say thank you to the NHS

Welsh man James created an amazing laser show to thank the NHS for everything they are doing to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The clip, filmed on April 8 outside his home in Cardiff shows a huge light show being projected into the sky with a man clapping while wearing an NHS top.

"I have always been interested in Laser technology.

I thought being in lockdown in the UK with everyone else I'd spend a little time highlighting our brilliant NHS by projecting eye-catching laser graphics for all to see," the filmer told Newsflare.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.