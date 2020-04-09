Welsh man creates laser show to say thank you to the NHS

Welsh man James created an amazing laser show to thank the NHS for everything they are doing to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The clip, filmed on April 8 outside his home in Cardiff shows a huge light show being projected into the sky with a man clapping while wearing an NHS top.

"I have always been interested in Laser technology.

I thought being in lockdown in the UK with everyone else I'd spend a little time highlighting our brilliant NHS by projecting eye-catching laser graphics for all to see," the filmer told Newsflare.