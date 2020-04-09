Jews go virtual for Passover during quarantine

"Unfortunately, we all can't be together holding each other around, giving hugs and kisses, but we're doing it virtually because this is what our family does," Greenberg said while leading the evening.

Greenberg, a retired office manager who lives with her husband, Bob, 75, a retired pharmacist, in the Long Island, New York, suburb of Woodbury, said her 10-year-old grandson had taught her how to use Zoom, and one sleepless night this week the idea of a "Zoom seder" popped into her head.

A total of 26 people took part over the course of the evening, the family told Reuters.

Participants during the Greenbergs' evening hailed from New Jersey, Ohio and Maryland in addition to New York.

Passover is a week-long Jewish spring holiday to commemorate the biblical story of the exodus of Hebrews from Egyptian slavery.

It is marked by at least one seder that is typically led by a family matriarch or patriarch.

Relatives and sometimes friends gather to retell the biblical story, join in Hebrew prayers and songs, and then enjoy a feast.