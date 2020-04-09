Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Guy Taps Toilet Paper While Doing Handstand Over It During Quarantine

Guy Taps Toilet Paper While Doing Handstand Over It During Quarantine

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Guy Taps Toilet Paper While Doing Handstand Over It During Quarantine

Guy Taps Toilet Paper While Doing Handstand Over It During Quarantine

Due to the lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this guy couldn't go to the gym.

He decided to find a challenge that he could do at home.

He did a handstand over a toilet paper roll and tapped it with one free hand while balancing on the other.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.