Expect a windy, chilly Thursday

METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKYJOINS US NOW WITH A LOOK ATYOUR FORECAST...When you think of spring inWisconsin; some people thinkof warm sunshine, birdschirping, and green grass,while others think of dayslike today.

Today is going tobe windy, chilly, with pop uprain, sleet, and snow showers.Northwest winds will gust upto 40 mph.

The best chance ofseeing these pop up showerswill be this afternoon.

Verylittle or no snow accumulationis expected.

Highs today willbe in the 40s, but the windwill make it feel like the 20sand 30s through the day.

Skiesbecome partly cloudy tonight,but it will still be breezy.Lows tonight fall to around 30degrees.We get a sunny, quiet,and cool day on Friday beforethe next storm system arrivesthis weekend.

Most of the daySaturday stays dry, yet lookfor rain and maybe a wintrymix to arrive by Saturdayevening.

Easter Sunday lookssoggy, but it should be justall rain.

The rain may changeto a brief period of snowMonday morning as colder airrushes in from Canada.