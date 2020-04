Flood Watch in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:17s - Published 48 minutes ago Flood Watch in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin Milwaukee got 1" of rain, but some areas have received 2-4"+ of rain in the past 24 hours, and the showers are expected to continue tonight and early Thursday. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Flood Watch in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin UNDER WATER.MAN.A LOT OF WATER IN A SHORT PERIODOF TIME.WE NEEDED A COUPLE OF INCHES OFRAIN, BUT NOT IN A COUPLE OFHOURS LIKE LAST NIGHT.THAT'S WHY WE'RE HAVING PROBLEMSAND CONTINUING TO SEE RAINSHOWERS LINGER THROUGHOUT THEDAY TODAY AND MOVING BACK INTHIS EVENING.45 DEGREES IN MILWAUKEE.WEST BEND, CLOUDY, RAINY.TEMPERATURE THERE IS IN THELOWER 40s AT 43.LOOK AT THAT NORTH WIND,SUSTAINED AT 22.WE ARE SEEING GUSTS APPROACHING40 MILES PER HOUR.IT'S GOING TO BE A WINDY NIGHT.THE HEAVIEST RAINS HAVE BEENFROM 94 SOUTH OVER THE LAST 24HOURS.ANYWHERE FROM AN INCH TO ALMOSTTHREE INCHES OF RAIN THE CLOSERYOU GOT TO THE STATE LINE.RAY ZONE HAD ABOUT 1.9, NORTHFROM MILWAUKEE, HALF INCH TO ANINCH AND MORE TO COME.WE HAD A LITTLE BIT OF A BREAK,HAS MOVED INTO ILLINOIS AS MOVEREVERY RAIN IS -- MORE RAIN ISCOMING IN.NOT THE WIDE SPREAD LIKE WE HADLAST NIGHT, SATURATED THEGROUNDS.BUT YOU'RE STARTING TO SEE THISPERSISTENT DOWNPOUR OF RAINMOVING IN FROM THE NORTH.YES, THE NORTH, BECAUSE THE LOWPRESSURE SYSTEM ITSELF IS NOWCENTERED OVER MICHIGAN ANDEVERYTHING IS WRAPPING AROUNDIT.SO ALL THIS RAIN TO THE NORTH ISCOMING BACK DOWN THROUGH USOVERNIGHT TONIGHT.SKY IS CLEARING BACK INTOMINNESOTA.INLAND AREAS TOMORROW WILL SEETHAT ALONG THE LAKEFRONT.MOST OF US STAY CLOUDYTHROUGHOUT MOST OF THE DAY UNTIL4, 5:00 IN THE EVENING.FLOOD WATCH FOR MILWAUKEE,RACINE, KENOSHA, WALWORTH,COUNTIES UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING.AREAS CLOSE TO THE LAKEFRONTWILL PICK UP ANOTHER INCH OFRAIN TONIGHT INTO EARLYTOMORROW.THE FURTHER AWAY YOU GO FROM THELAKE, THE LESS RAIN YOU WILLSEE.YOU'LL HAVE RAIN SHOWERSTONIGHT, BUT LESSER AMOUNTS.RAIN TAPERS OFF CLOSER TO NOON.BY AFTERNOON IT SHUTS OFF,CLOUDS ALONG THE LAKE, BUTHOPEFULLY SUN LIT IN THE DAY.YOU CAN SEE THE FUTURE FORECAST,RAIN IS HUGGING THE LAKESHORE.LOOK AT THE SUN MACHINE SHINE --SUNSHINE INLAND, LAKESHORE STILLCLOUDY.SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN ON SUNDAY.OTHERWISE LOOKS TO BE GREAT THISUPCOMING WEEKEND.WINDY TOMORROW, 52.57 FRIDAY.60s INLAND.THE AS A, CLOSE TO 7 --SATURDAY, CLOSE T





