First Look: From Pet Hair to Modern Flair

Pet lovers Mary and David Bradford have let their home go to the dogs and cats.

The Home Made Simple team refreshes their living and dining rooms into a space for pets and people to share.

SATURDAYTHESE ULTIMATE ANIMAL LOVERSHAVE A PROBLEM-The sofa is a pet bed,the furniture is a playground,and the dining tableis a scratching post.-They rule the household.SEE WHAT IT TAKES-How are you with the power tools?-I have all my fingers,so, I figure I'm intermediate.TO TRANSFORM THIS PET PLAYGROUND-You think David and Maryare gonna like it?-If they don't they gonna be mad at you.INTO ONE COOL PEOPLE PLACE-It's so beautiful!-I couldn't have even dreamed this.




