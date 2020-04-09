Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William And Kate Middleton's Virtual Royal Engagement

Prince William And Kate Middleton's Virtual Royal Engagement

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Prince William And Kate Middleton's Virtual Royal Engagement

Prince William And Kate Middleton's Virtual Royal Engagement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take part in their first virtual royal engagement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking from the Queen's Sandringham Estate, the royals join a video call during which they speak with staff and students at Casterton Primary Academy in East Lancashire.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.