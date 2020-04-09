Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shanghai > Shanghai To Reopen Schools

Shanghai To Reopen Schools

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Shanghai To Reopen Schools

Shanghai To Reopen Schools

Local schools in Shanghai have been closed for many weeks now.

This move was made in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The good news is that schools will reopen starting April 27th, according to Reuters.

Classes for the final years of both junior and senior high schools would be permitted to resume.

Schools should make preparations to resume classes for other grades before May 6th.

Specific timing will be announced by each school as the dates moves closer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShanghaiBeat

ShanghaiBeat China: Beijing & Shanghai reopen schools as COVID-19 impact decreases - https://t.co/S4VqKNBMKT #Shanghai #China #上海 4 hours ago

NewsAt20

News RT @MonicavanDelden: Schools reopen in Shanghai and Beijing as outbreak eases 11 hours ago

MonicavanDelden

Monicatwit Schools reopen in Shanghai and Beijing as outbreak eases 11 hours ago

SusanBoylesCat

Pebbles Shanghai high schools reopen to seniors https://t.co/46l75t8SQO 15 hours ago

PairsonnalitesU

Stigmabase | UN Stigmabase — Beijing schools partially reopen today: Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong are among the last of China's… https://t.co/mGYVeo01ds 18 hours ago

PairsonnalitesA

Stigmabase | ASIA 中文 | #Stigmabase — Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong are among the last of China's cities and provinces to allow… https://t.co/L3G0Rflw1j 19 hours ago

KgotloM

Kgotlo Makola RT @CGTNOfficial: #ICYMI Major cities including #Beijing and #Shanghai see high schools on Monday reopen to seniors after nearly three mont… 20 hours ago

choco_TOEIC

ちょこ 3 Schools in Shanghai start to reopen | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News https://t.co/dKkGwqysRH 20 hours ago