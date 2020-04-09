Shanghai To Reopen Schools

Local schools in Shanghai have been closed for many weeks now.

This move was made in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The good news is that schools will reopen starting April 27th, according to Reuters.

Classes for the final years of both junior and senior high schools would be permitted to resume.

Schools should make preparations to resume classes for other grades before May 6th.

Specific timing will be announced by each school as the dates moves closer.