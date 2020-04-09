Businesses in Wiggins adjust to COVID-19 regulations

7pm.

- - there are only five reported- cases of covid-19 in stone- county- currently, but businesses are - still having to alter their - operations or close down- entirely as a result of - emergency regulations.- news 25's grant chighizola- stopped by two wiggins-area - restaraunts to see how they're- finding unique ways to stay - afloat right now.

- - it's been quite the adjustment- for the owners of bill's catfis- and steaks over the past few- weeks.- sot-norma gates: owner, bill's- catfish and steaks "we have improvised and opened up one of- our windows and our lobby for a- drive-thru- window, which our customers hav- been really appreciative and- understanding."

- - - bill's is one of the many - businesses in stone county- impacted by the coronavirus - outbreak.

And while they have - - - - taken measures to make sure - business continues and employee- can continue to work on set - rotations, they've still taken - hit.

Sot-norma gates- "oh, we've lost probably 60 to 70 percent of our business.

So,- definitely hurting right now."

Down the road on highway 49,- sawmill family restaraunt - initially had to close it's - doors completely and stands to- lose 65 - to 70 thousand dollars a month- in revenue.

- however, owner elaine beckham - has found a new way to help the- community and bring some- employees back to work at the - same time.- sot-elaine beckham: owner,- sawmill family restaraunt.- "i've been talking with my two major cooks and we've decided - that we're going to - start doing some meals three or- four times a week to take home,- and it's going to - be family meals that can be - picked up in the afternoon for- them to take home for the - evening time."

Moving forward, local economic- - - - leaders say some businesses may- take a permanent hit, but are - confident in a long term- rebound to the local economy.

- phoner sot-betsy rowell, stone- county economic - development partnership.- "we had a good economy before and i think once people are abl- to get back to- work, there unfortunately will- be some that are not able to- reopen, but for the - most part, i think people will- be able to, and it will take- awhile, but we'll get back to - going."

A sentiment shared by business- owners in the community.- sot-norma gates - "i think with the encouragement that we have here in our- community, we're- strong here and we have a lot o- support, so i think we'll come- back better than ever."

In wiggins, grant chighizola, - news 25.-