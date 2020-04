Turning cooler Friday Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 03:18s - Published now Turning cooler Friday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Turning cooler Friday ON THE WYFF 4.COM.CEDRIC: GOOD THURSDAY EVENING.WE HAVE LOTS OF SUNSHINE SHOWINGUP ACROSS THE AREA.IT DID HAVE SOME STRONG STORMSOVERNIGHT AND EARLY THISMORNING.THOSE BLEW THROUGH THE AREA ANDTHAT CLEARED THE SKIES.SUNSHINE, THAT IS WHAT WE GREWUP WITH TODAY.TEMPERATURES IN THE HIGHS GOTMID-70’S IN THE MOUNTAINS.IT MADE ITS WAY TO THE LOWER80’S ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA.THESE TEMPERATURES ARE 15 TO 20DEGREES ABOVE WHERE WE SHOULD BEFOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.AS YOU GO THROUGHOUT TONIGHT ANDINTO TOMORROW MORNING, YOU WILLSTART TO NOTICE THAT COOL AIRSPILLING SOUTH AND DIVING OVERTHE MOUNTAINS INTO THE UPSTATEAND NORTHEAST GEORGIA.WE ARE TALKING 30’S FOR THEMOUNTAINS.TEMPERATURES IN THE 40’S ACROSSTHE REST OF THE AREA.LOTS OF SUNSHINE.YOU WILL NOTICE THAT IT WILL BEMUCH COOLER THAN IT HAS BEEN.HIGHS ONLY IN THE 50’S IN THEMOUNTAINS.HIGHS STRUGGLING TO GET INTO THELOW.EITHER WAY, YOU SLICE IT, 20DEGREES COOLER THAN THE PASTCOUPLE OF DAYS.SOME OF YOU WILL HAVE TO GET THELONGSLEEVE SHIRTS OUT AGAIN.IT IS NOT GOING TO STOP THERE.WE WILL SEE THAT COOL AIRCONTAIN THE SPILL INTO THE AREA.I FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAYMORNING, IT WILL BE DOWNRIGHTCOLD.EVERYONE DROPS INTO THE 30’SACROSS THE REGION.OUR FRIENDS IN THE MOUNTAINSWILL FLOAT JUST BELOW THATACTUAL FREEZING MARK AS WE GETTOWARD SATURDAY MORNING.IF YOU HAVE ANY TENDERVEGETATION, YOU MAY WHAT TOTHINK ABOUT BRINGING IT BACK INFOR YOUR FRIDAY NIGHT.IT WILL GET QUITE CHILLY ACROSSTHE AREA.ALL THANKS TO THIS COLD FRONTMOVING THROUGH THE AREA.IT BROUGHT US WINDY CONDITIONSTODAY.WE WILL SEE THAT AGAIN TOMORROW.NOTICE THE COOL AIR ACROSS THEMIDWEST.ONE IS SITUATED OVER CANADARIGHT NOW.MUCH COLDER.ALSO, AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE.AN UPPER-LEVEL LOW SWIRLING.THESE SYSTEMS ARE ACTUALLY GOINGTO COMBINE AND MERGE TOGETHERAND PRODUCE A DYNAMIC STORESYSTEM FOR US.-- STORM SYSTEM FOR US.SATURDAY MORNING, COLD ANDFROSTY, SUNNY OUT THERE.CLOUDS INCREASE AND BY SUNDAY,EASTER SUNDAY, WE WILL HAVE ACOUPLE OF WAVES OF RAIN MOVINGIN.SOME OF THAT RAINFALL COULD BELOCALLY HEAVY AS WE GET INTOTHIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND SUNDAYEVENING.IT COMES THE SECOND PART OF THATSYSTEM SUNDAY NIGHT.WE COULD SEE THE POTENTIAL OFTHUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING.WE WILL SEE HOW LONG THAT COLDFRONT COULD BE ON THE STRONG TOSEVERE SIDE.HEAVY RAIN IS LIKELY AS WE GOINTO THE AFTERNOON HOURS ON YOURSUNDAY AND THEN SUNDAY NIGHT, WECOULD SEE STRONG TO SEVERETHUNDERSTORMS MOVING THROUGH.WE COULD SEE A SEVERE WEATHEROUTBREAK ACROSS THE SOUTH.WE WILL BE WATCHING THAT FOR YOUVERY CLOSELY.A VERY DYNAMIC SYSTEM.WE HAVE A LOT TO WATCH FOR YOU.A BREEZY SUNSHINE.WE ARE LOOKING AT THAT PATCHYFROST IN THE MORNING.EASTER SUNDAY,





